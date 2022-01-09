A new year is bringing new faces to significant positions in city government.
The transition is already underway, with De’Carlon Seewood taking the city manager reins when John Glascock retires Friday.
After city elections in April, Mayor Brian Treece and Fourth Ward council member Ian Thomas will no longer hold their respective positions, as they chose not to seek reelection.
Combined, the three individuals have 60 years of experience in public service.
“(Newly elected city government officials) don’t make decisions quite as fast as somebody with institutional knowledge who can go back and actually pull together what’s going on,” Glascock said in a recent interview. “Government moves slowly anyway, and so it’ll probably move a little slower until people get comfortable in the decision-making process.”
A similar changeover happened back in 2010, Glascock said. At that time, the seats for mayor and Third and Fourth Ward council members were open, and shortly after, the city manager retired.
The seats were filled by Mayor Bob McDavid, Third Ward council member Gary Kespohl, Fourth Ward member Daryl Dudley and City Manager Mike Matthes.
At this point, there are already five candidates for mayor and two candidates for the Fourth Ward, despite official campaigning typically not kicking off until after New Year’s.
Third Ward council member Karl Skala is the only incumbent on the April ballot, and he has a challenger in activist Roy Lovelady.
“It does slow you down, and it will change priorities somewhat,” Glascock said about new members coming on board. “That’s going to be important; what are the priorities of the new council members going forward? That will take time to implement.”
First Ward council member Pat Fowler said she doesn’t view this changeover as an extraordinary event.
“Sure, it’s going to be different, but it’s not like all the staff is changing,” she said. “There’s a lot of continuity in city government. When you think about what the council does, approve the budget and set policy, there’s a lot of continuity there.”
Since Fowler has lived in Columbia, she has seen five city managers, and she noted that the average council member serves only two terms. Fowler did reflect on the loss of Ian Thomas, who has served three terms, from the council.
Thomas was first elected in 2013 and reelected in 2016 and 2019. After helping found the PedNet Coalition, now called Local Motion, in 2000, he worked in the national transportation reform movement as program director with America Walks. After many years of being an active member of the Columbia community, Thomas ran for the City Council.
“My very first job when I moved to Missouri was working for a small business, and that’s where I met Ian Thomas,” Fowler said. “All of these years later, to get to work with Ian again is delightful.
“I will miss working with him. I knew him when his kids were small, and now they’re grown adults and have finished college,” she said. “I am so grateful I got to work with Ian for these two years before he steps down after three terms. He’s a good guy.”
Mayor Treece was elected in 2016. At that time, he had served on the city’s Downtown Columbia Leadership Council and the Historic Preservation Commission and was a political consultant.
He was reelected in 2019 after running against former Boone County clerk, state representative and associate circuit Judge Chris Kelly. His campaigns over the years have centered around improving public safety, infrastructure and increasing transparency around how taxpayer dollars are spent.
Treece grew up in Marshall on a Century Farm, which is a farm that has been owned by the same family for at least 100 years. After graduating from MU, he bought a home in Columbia’s First Ward and has been here ever since.
Treece said working on his family’s farm gave him a passion for working on “anything that needs fixing, but the older the better” according to previous Missourian reporting.
Treece presides over City Council meetings the first and third Monday of each month, and while they sometimes go late into the night or early into the next morning, he always can be counted on to maintain proper parliamentary procedure.
While Treece and Fowler sometimes engage in heated conversations during council meetings, Fowler spoke highly of his legacy and future.
“Brian Treece is a person of great capacity and talent, and I’m sure he will find the next challenge for himself,” she said. “He’s super talented.”
Treece played a part in the eight-month, in-depth process in 2019 that resulted in Glascock taking on the role of city manager. After that announcement, Glascock spoke on his commitment to support city employees, value diversity and strengthen Columbia’s community policing efforts, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Glascock’s retirement as city manager marks 38 years of public service in Missouri. He has worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Columbia Public Works Department, and he has held the roles of deputy, interim and official city manager. He was born and raised in Boone County.
“I wish I could talk him out of it,” Treece said during previous Missourian reporting. “I am so grateful for his leadership not just during the pandemic but his entire portfolio with city government, culminating with his final job as city manager.”
Fowler spoke about her relationship with Glascock, saying, “I remember John and I agreed one day that we both had been working on our ability to communicate and get along well and work together, and I think we’ve done that successfully.”
Glascock emphasized the importance of working to pass on his historical knowledge to whoever follows in his footsteps.
“I’m trying to impart the knowledge of the things I see that are coming up that need to be addressed,” he said. “Just being available to help guide and give information that I know about why we did what we did.”
For Glascock, the passing on of knowledge looks like leaving his phone number and contact information for the new city manager if they want to know something or can’t figure out what to do.
As these three important city figures depart in the coming months, community member Rebecca Shaw said, “What I’d really like to see most right now is more communication between the city government and the community.”
Shaw pointed to city operations that are closed from or less accessible to members of the public, including work sessions scheduled at inconvenient times, placing public comment opportunities at the end of council meetings (often 11 p.m. or later) and the lack of opportunities to engage with boards and commissions.
Shaw said that after five years of attending council meetings, she still feels like there’s a barrier to her understanding what the city is doing. She said she noticed some improvements in the past two years — embracing remote access with Zoom on some occasions and transcript, summary or video access on other occasions.
“But generally, we have had a really difficult time as citizens being able to break into the bureaucracy of the city,” Shaw said. “I’m hoping these upcoming changes will bring more transparency and a clear line of communication.”
Before Glascock was appointed city manager in 2019, there was an eight-month search for the best candidate that included public meetings, an online survey, meetings with council members and stakeholders, and forums with the candidates with opportunities for the public and journalists to ask questions.
The search for a new city manager this go-around has been disconcerting for some. For seven months after the announcement of Glascock’s retirement, city staff refused to provide any details on the process for finding a new city manager or updates on candidates. Council members defended that as necessary to protect the identities of potential candidates in a tough job market and in having a good idea of citizens’ desires in a new city manager following the input received in the search that led to Glascock’s hiring.
A Dec. 20 announcement revealed De’Carlon Seewood, deputy city manager, was appointed to step into Glascock’s role.
In an interview with the Missourian last week, Seewood said while he hopes to continue Glascock’s approach of avoiding micromanagement, he hopes to do a better job of engaging city employees and citizens.
“It’s about communicating with them and finding out what are the thoughts, what are their concerns?” he said. “What are some of the things that we we do right? What are some of the things we don’t do right, and how do we fix those?”
Seewood has previous experience working as the city manager of both Ferguson and Berkley, Missouri, and working in city government in Fulton.