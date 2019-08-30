City looks to boost housing rehab and ownership programs

Coresa Coloney has transformed her home on Pennant Street in west-central Columbia over the past year. She’s fixed the foundation. She’s replaced windows and screen doors. She’s abated the hazards of lead paint. And she’s insulated her attic, fixed a leak and added a furnace and air-conditioning system.
Coloney did all that with help from the city of Columbia’s housing assistance programs.
The changes have given her house a more homey feel, and they’ve allowed her son, Trey, to stop running three fans to cool his bedroom during the summer.
Coloney and Trey, a 17-year-old Hickman High School senior, share their home with three cats — Vincent Van Gogh, ’Rella (short for Cinderella) and Abu — and their chihuahua, Rex. Owl paintings and family photos adorn the walls, and trinkets and plants line the shelves.
Coloney wouldn’t have been able to make all the improvements to her house without the city’s home rehabilitation program, which provides interest-free loans to eligible residents who want to fix up their places.
“I know for me, as a single mom, it was stressful knowing that I had things that needed to be done with the house,” she said. “To have this program has helped quite a bit to just breathe and enjoy our house.”
Coloney said the city made the loan process easy and efficient. She would recommend the program to anyone.
“It’s actually been pretty amazing,” she said. “I’ve been really impressed ... . When I saw the windows, I actually cried. It was pretty overwhelming, like, ‘Is this actually happening?’”
The housing rehab program and another that provides help to eligible homebuyers are likely to get a boost soon. The city is reviewing its fiscal 2020-24 Consolidated Plan and its 2020 Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME money it receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A memo to the Columbia City Council says the city anticipates receiving up to $8.3 million over the next five years for affordable housing and community development projects.
Goals outlined in the five-year plan indicate that the city hopes to help repair at least 60 homes in the next five years at a cost of about $1.65 million, to help at least 100 people buy homes at a cost of $945,000 and to provide housing counseling and education to at least 155 people.
The CDBG and HOME money also will provide $1 million worth of low-income housing tax credits for affordable rental housing and $750,000 for the construction of affordable houses.
In the lead up to the changes, city staff and the Fair Housing Task Force went to the public to see how people wanted the money spent. Staff heard a lot of support for the rehab programs at town hall meetings.
“A lot of what we heard was people wanted us to look at how could we further our rehab program,” said Randy Cole, housing programs manager for the city. “Rehab was seen as something the public really wanted us to focus on.”
The first change will combine all the city’s legacy rehab efforts into one Home Rehab & Energy Efficiency Program. The Housing Programs Division decided that combining the programs would streamline messaging, simplify the loan repayment structure and potentially increase the number of people tapping the city for help.
This combined program, like the one Coloney took part in, will provide interest-free loans, allowing people to fix foundations, plumbing, roofs or heating and air-conditioning systems. Participants can also use the money to remove lead hazards from their homes or to boost energy efficiency.
The new program will also feature a more user-friendly loan repayment system. In the past, the Housing Programs Division determined the size of monthly loan repayments using a formula. Now, payments will be determined through a tier system based on the size of the loan.
Seniors or people with disabilities will not be required to pay back the loans unless and until they sell their homes, Cole said. For loans up to $15,000, monthly payments will be $50.
Cole said he hopes the new system will be easier for participants to understand.
The total budget for housing rehabilitation loans is roughly $350,000 per year, and about 15 to 20 households are using it now.
Meanwhile, changes to the Homeownership Assistance Program will include higher amounts of assistance, increasing to 10% of a home’s purchase price up to $10,000. Previously, the cap was 7.5% of the purchase price up to $7,500.
The budget for that program is $300,000 per year, and there are nearly 40 households enrolled. Cole said that’s more than he’s ever seen.
The 2020 and 2020-24 plans will be the subject of public hearings at regular meetings of the City Council on Tuesday and Oct. 7. A 30-day comment period will continue through Oct. 2.
