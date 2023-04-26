A bill that would establish a six-month administrative delay on many building and demolition permits in central-Columbia neighborhoods is part of an effort to curtail infill development that doesn't match the character of the areas where it takes place.
The bill is scheduled for a vote at the City Council's meeting on Monday night. It would prohibit the city from issuing building permits for any development in the targeted area that would include more than three dwellings on a single lot. It also would also block any permits for demolishing structures that are 50 or more years old.
The basic idea is to keep property owners from buying up older single-family homes in established neighborhoods, knocking them down then replacing them with apartment or duplex developments that are not to the same scale or interfere with the community created by their surroundings. The pause is so the city can further examine the unintended consequences of current neighborhood protections.
The moratorium, which the city calls an administrative delay, would remain in effect through Nov. 6. It comes in conjunction with the city's search for a consultant who would help create new guidelines for development within a central-city urban conservation area.
The city issued a request for proposals from consultants in February. Applications were due in March, and the consultant is expected to be determined this month.
Worries about the impact of infill development have existed for years. In 2021, Sixth Ward council member and prominent property owner Betsy Peters organized the Ad Hoc Committee on Central Columbia Neighborhood Protections, which included representatives of eight neighborhood associations.
Pat Fowler, former First Ward council member and an active member of the North-Central Columbia Neighborhood Association, said Peters "did an excellent job of bringing people together."
"Before you make a decision that directly impacts neighbors, you should include the neighbors that are impacted," Fowler said.
The city's request for proposals said the committee found several challenges in the neighborhoods: Infill development doesn't match the character or the scale of the existing neighborhood, historic buildings are not adequately protected, there is a lack of affordable housing, and the areas need better storm water management, stronger development buffers and increased walkability.
Fowler said those are all unintended consequences of past zoning and land-use decisions.
"Post-World War II, the city made land use decisions without the input of the individual property owners. Existing uses are not considered, only the underlying zoning," Fowler said. "You can't make our flooding problems worse and put our quiet enjoyment of our own homes at risk."
The delay on building and demolition permits would cover that part of the city between Old 63 on the east, Clinkscales Road on the west, Business Loop 70 on the north and Broadway on the south. That area includes the West Ash, Ridgeway, Douglass, North-Central and Benton-Stephens neighborhoods. The moratorium also would extend to the Grasslands and East Campus neighborhoods.
Fowler said the administrative delay would be "a sound decision for the city to make."
The request for proposals notes that student housing and other developments in the central city have been controversial and that many property owners have voluntarily had their properties down-zoned from duplex and multi-family designations to single-family residential zoning. In 2018, 85 properties in the West Ash neighborhood were downzoned.
More suitable types of housing for the central city might include accessory apartments or dwellings, cottages, newer single-famiy homes,"house-like" multi-family buildings, and tiny homes, the request for proposals says. Apartment buildings might be acceptable in areas where larger footprints are appropriate.