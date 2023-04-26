A bill that would establish a six-month administrative delay on many building and demolition permits in central-Columbia neighborhoods is part of an effort to curtail infill development that doesn't match the character of the areas where it takes place.

The bill is scheduled for a vote at the City Council's meeting on Monday night. It would prohibit the city from issuing building permits for any development in the targeted area that would include more than three dwellings on a single lot. It also would also block any permits for demolishing structures that are 50 or more years old.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

