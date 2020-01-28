City leaders had to bring in extra chairs to accommodate the high turnout for a summit Tuesday that discussed the future of swimming in Columbia.
Over 100 people came to the Activity and Recreation Center to participate in a discussion about concerns over the Hickman High School pool hosted by Columbia Parks and Recreation and the Columbia Public School District. The pool provides instructional classes for youth, seniors, adaptive learners and lifeguards and is used for competitive swimmers from Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton Catholic high schools and the Columbia Swim Club. However, it is seriously aging.
It was built in 1950 and was last renovated in 1991. Since 1965, the Parks and Recreation Department and the district have had a cooperative agreement where maintenance duties are shared and expenses are split 50-50.
“We just don’t know how long Hickman (pool) is going to last,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs.
Greg Husky, whose son swims with Columbia Swim Club at the Hickman pool, shares this concern.
“Other than MU, all we have is Hickman,” he said. “And when it breaks down and they choose not to repair it, MU will be all we have.”
Husky hopes that the city will be proactive in replacing it.
“I would really like to see them build another competitive pool, something similar to MU,” he said. “I’m glad to see they’re getting people together to discuss it.”
At the meeting, the city asked citizens for their thoughts and suggestions on what to do. One suggestion was to build a ramp for people with disabilities.
Alex Huck, the athletic director for Battle High School said there are pros and cons to building a new facility.
“For where we are as a high school trying to build participation and a swimming community, it is nice to have a facility on one of the high school campuses,” he said. “Obviously, there are benefits to having a nice new facility.”
City leaders stressed the importance of a strong swimming community for two key reasons: For children 1 to 4 years old, participation in formal swimming lessons reduces their risk of drowning by 88% and swimming contributes to the local economy. Last year, Columbia Swim Club hosted meets in which the city said sold out almost 10,000 hotel nights and added $2.2 million to the local economy.
“For a city the size of Columbia, we have an adequate facility,” Griggs said. “However, we can’t do anything major with what we have. We definitely need a larger facility if we are going to compete with the larger cities and suburbs.”
City officials will use suggestions from Tuesday’s meeting to decide whether to completely replace the facility or simply renovate it.
Missourian reporter David Kitchin contributed to this report.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.