As the weather chills and the monarchs finish their journey south to Mexico, the dead grass along several Columbia roadsides will be planted with wildflower seeds in hopes of attracting more butterflies and other pollinators in the coming years.
In the first phase of the program, a total of 29.5 acres will be planted with wildflower seeds as part of the city's Roadside Pollinator Program. Creating the pollinator habitat will also benefit prairie-dependent insects and songbirds.
City landscapers are killing the last of the grass along roadsides, medians and roundabouts on Scott Boulevard; along North Providence Road, including the Vanderveen neighborhood; along Range Line Street; and along Discovery Parkway to make way for the wildflower seed.
"Its been challenging to kill off existing vegetation," Danielle Fox, community conservationist for the city's Office of Sustainability, said. "A lot of these grasses we planted along roadsides are meant to be durable."
Fox said the goal is to kill the grass along these roads by the end of fall. As long as everything is dead in time, the city will start sowing a wildflower mixture in these areas during the winter, as the seed does best in the cold.
The mixture will consist of numerous types of wild flowers, including coneflowers, blazing star and milkweed, and will vary with each area. Milkweed is especially important to monarchs because that's where they lay their eggs, and it's the only thing their caterpillars eat.
Fox said taller prairie plants will line the roadsides while shorter ones will be planted in medians and roundabouts.
Fox said the Columbia Public Works Street Division approached the Office of Sustainability about the project last year. The city will save about $20,000 a year by reducing the amount of maintenance they have to do along the streets once the full 88 acres are converted to native vegetation in later phases.
"We are using the offsets from not mowing these areas to pay for these projects," Fox said. "This year with the weather we had to mow so much."
The roadsides behind Copperstone and Thornbrook neighborhoods off Scott Boulevard are not being converted into pollinator habitats. Fox said those neighborhoods' homeowners associations maintain those areas through formal agreements with the city.
"In the past, even if there was an agreement, it was still city easement, but because we weren’t maintaining it, we were allowing HOA to still take care of the space," Fox said.
Adina Laird, a 20-year resident of the Thornbrook neighborhood, said she likes pollinator habitats but not near neighborhoods.
“There’s a lot of people that walk up and down those areas," Laird said. "I think some people are just a little bit scared of that and walking their animals or elderly people walking and getting stung, and also it’s not very pretty.”
Laird said she would prefer pollinator habitats in parks and wetlands and along trails rather than in high-traffic residential areas.
Monarch populations have seen an overall decline in recent years, as have the numbers of prairie-dependent insects and songbirds.
"We are in a massive global decline in biodiversity," Fox said. "It's our duty to help change that."
This isn't the first time Columbia has taken action to help restore these native habitats. In November 2016, the Columbia City Council signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors for Monarchs pledge to take action to restore native habitat to support the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
Also, the Office of Sustainability in February received a $17,500 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Conservation Program. The grant was to be used exclusively to buy prairie seed to be planted across 35 acres in the city. The seeds were planted along Gans Creek, the MKT Nature/Fitness Trail and beneath power lines in Cosmopolitan Park.