Richard Enyard will be Columbia's new director of Human Resources, Columbia City Manager John Glascock announced Friday.
With more than 22 years of experience in human resources from positions at several different universities and organizations, Enyard will be replacing Margrace Buckler before her retirement Jan. 14, 2021
"Richard has close connections to Columbia and mid-Missouri and brings with him many years of experience in both private and public sector human resource management," Glascock said in a news release. Enyard is not originally from Columbia, but has been heavily involved in the Columbia community since his time studying at MU.
"Although I was not born and raised there, I consider Columbia my home," Enyard said.
Enyard graduated from MU with a Bachelor of Science in educational studies counseling service, a Master of Science in educational counseling and personnel services and a doctorate in higher and adult education.
"As a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia quickly became my true hometown and it helped mold my personal and professional development," he said.
Enyard is the executive director of Human Resources at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana but is eager to return to Columbia.
"I look forward to serving as the director of Human Resources to continue the many positive contributions by Margrace Buckler and the Human Resources team," Enyard said. "My goal is to make the city of Columbia an employer of choice."
A ceremony for Enyard's appointment will happen Monday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. during the City Council meeting.