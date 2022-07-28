City employees could see a 4% wage increase this year if the city manager's proposed budget is approved by the Columbia City Council. 

On top of that, top performers would be able to get an additional 1% raise. Altogether, the proposed raises would cost the city $3.85 million. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Hi, my name is Charlie Drape and I am a Local Government reporter for Spring 2021. Reach me at cmdfd2@umsystem.edu, or 573-882-5700.

Recommended for you