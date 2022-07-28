City employees could see a 4% wage increase this year if the city manager's proposed budget is approved by the Columbia City Council.
On top of that, top performers would be able to get an additional 1% raise. Altogether, the proposed raises would cost the city $3.85 million.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood outlined his budget proposal at a news conference Thursday morning. It was his first budget proposal since becoming city manager in December, after serving as deputy city manager for two years.
Seewood's proposed budget has total spending for fiscal year 2023 pegged at $506 million, with expected revenues of $472 million.
The wage increase aims to make city positions more competitive. The 4% increase would follow a 3% increase last year.
The city is adding positions in a number of departments, including public health, finance, human resources, law, parks and recreation, economic development and public works, among others.
Seewood's proposed spending plan also includes increased funding to address food insecurity and homelessness, including finding a new location to use as a warming/cooling center instead of Wabash Bus Station.
Appropriating funds for social services remains a concern for the city, Seewood said, especially with the continued threat of COVID-19.
"As we continue to see impacts of COVID-19 financially and otherwise, it will be especially important for us to build on our long-standing investment in social services," he said.
In addition, the budget proposal increases funding for community partners like Room at the Inn, REDI, Turning Point, The Food Bank, The Salvation Army and the Voluntary Action Center.
The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department received an influx of grants due to the pandemic to meet anticipated public health issues which will roll over into the next fiscal year— $306,000 for adult immunizations, $466,000 for public health disparities and $518,000 for the Boone County Food Policy Council, which connects public policy to food projects.
The proposed budget did not include any remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, about $12.5 million in federal money to meet the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
The distribution will be handled directly by the City Council at a later date, Seewood said.
He did give an update Thursday on the status of the ARPA funds: The Health and Human Services Department has been coordinating a citywide survey asking residents to suggest ways for the city to use the remaining $12.5 million.
Results from a survey had residents giving priority to health care, affordable housing, homelessness, premium pay for workers and household assistance.
The city will next seek guidance from experts and focus groups impacted the most by the pandemic.
The first half of the $25.2 million originally provided by ARPA has been directed to homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care for mental health services and workforce development.
Other allocations in Seewood's proposed budget include:
• Construction of another fire station, to begin next year. Fire Station No. 11 will employ 12 additional firefighters and cost the city $5.1 million.
• New positions within the Columbia Police Department, including a new police sergeant, three airport safety officers and a crime scene investigator. A total of $1.5 million is also proposed for a new records management system for the Police Department.
• A $200,000 transportation study that hopes to improve Go COMO, the city's bus system. Bus rides would continue to be free for the next fiscal year.
• Improvements to city streets and sidewalks, using money from the Wayfair tax, approved by voters in April. The Wayfair tax, also known as the use tax, imposes a 2% sales tax on all out-of-state goods, including online purchases. Specific street improvements include $2.1 million for Ash Street; $3.4 million for Forum Boulevard; and $30,000 for Garth Avenue.
• Parks and trail maintenance, as well as land acquisition for city parks and expansion of park equipment. Columbia residents voted to extend the park sales tax during a special election in November. The tax brings in about $3 million a year for the city.
• More than $27 million for capital improvement projects for the Columbia City Utiilities, including $3.5 million for water, $18.5 million for electric, $3.7 million for sewer and $2.2 million for stormwater operations.
• The general fund covers daily operations for 20 city government departments at a projected total of $113 million in 2023.
Fiscal year 2023 begins Oct. 1, and the budget is set to be approved by the City Council in September.
Opportunities for the public to make comments will take place at the Daniel Boone City Building during the next three council meetings: 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and 15 and Sept. 6.