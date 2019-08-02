John Glascock will be paid $180,000 a year to be Columbia's city manager under a contract that will be introduced for first reading at Monday night's meeting of the Columbia City Council.
The council is scheduled to take a final vote on the contract at its Aug. 19 meeting.
The contract also calls for Glascock to receive a $285 monthly vehicle allowance, health benefits and vacation and sick leave equal to what other city workers get.
The contract says Glascock will be appointed city manager as soon as he moves into the city. His home is now in the county. He has until Jan. 1 to complete the move.
Glasock's predecessor, Mike Matthes, was paid $178,866 in 2018, according to the city's website.
Mayor Brian Treece announced on July 15 that Glascock would be the next city manager. At the City Council meeting later that night, the council unanimously voted to appoint him to the position.
"Mr. Glascock wanted to be treated like any other city employee, and so that made these negotiations very easy for the City Council," Treece said.
Glascock will be getting the same benefits, severance package and car allowance as any other department director for the city, Treece said.
"I think that speaks a lot to Mr. Glascock's character and integrity and equity within the city and other city employees," he said.