Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said in his first State of the City address Thursday that his main goal this year is to increase pay, retention and engagement for city employees and make Columbia an “employer of choice.”
Seewood said he would recommend a 4% increase to employees’ wages in the upcoming budget — that will add to the 3% increase City Council approved in May. The city has also given a one-time payment of $1,500 to employees who worked through the pandemic, he said.
He added that the city is working on a study comparing city employees’ wages to the labor market at large.
Seewood said Columbia is behind on improving conditions for employees, who he said are the city’s “most valuable asset.” The city’s government has vacancies in almost every department, he said, and it could be impacted further because 380 employees will be eligible for retirement in the next five years.
“We’re at a critical point in the city,” Seewood said. “If we do not address the challenges we’re facing with staffing now, we’ll start to see negative impacts to our services, and we’ll see those consequences years down the road.”
In his 21-minute speech, Seewood also addressed American Rescue Plan Act funding, Columbia’s rebound from the pandemic’s negative economic effects and the city’s five-pronged Strategic Plan.
The city released the ARPA Community Survey Wednesday for Columbia residents to give their input on how the city should spend the second half of the funds it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Columbia received $25.2 million dollars from ARPA, a federal aid package intended to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has already allocated half of the funding — Seewood said the main priorities for the first half were community violence, homelessness, workforce development and behavioral health.
Seewood said the city has bounced back from the worst of the pandemic. Sixty-two percent of all residents have been vaccinated, he said, and tourism and events are returning to Columbia.
However, he noted that despite the recovery, the pandemic has highlighted income inequality, homelessness, gun violence and other issues that the community must address. ARPA funding will be a crucial component of this, he said, and community feedback from the survey will help the city spend in a way that meets their needs.
“Our goal is to work with our residents to find exactly what their needs are and actually start putting forth programs to support them,” Seewood said.
Columbia resident Barbara Jefferson spoke up during a question-and-answer opportunity after the address to voice her concerns about the accessibility of the ARPA survey and Columbia’s new BeHeardCoMo website, a page where community members can leave feedback, because some residents may not have sufficient internet literacy.
She said the city needs to do better job of communicating to residents and following through on its promises.
“I want to see the results because I’ve been here long enough, like since ‘65, to know that you can say anything,” Jefferson said. “But it’s the results that interest me, because that means he has done some action.”
Seewood said improving community engagement with BeHeardCoMo fits into organizational excellence, the first focus area of the city’s 2021 Strategic Plan.
The next pillar of the plan is safe neighborhoods. The city has opened a new police precinct in northern Columbia to promote community policing and two new fire stations to improve response times, Seewood said.
The plan also includes reliable infrastructure. Among other projects, Columbia Regional Airport is opening a new terminal and the city is building a new salt dome on the southern side of town to better combat winter weather.
An inclusive community is also a priority, and Seewood said he will recommend the creation of an office of diversity, equity and inclusion in the upcoming budget.
The final focus area is a resilient economy. Columbia will work toward this goal by supporting minority-owned businesses, Seewood said. He also noted that Swift Prepared Foods will open a factory in Columbia in the first quarter of 2023, creating 250 new jobs.
Seewood said “exciting times” lie ahead for Columbia, and the Strategic Plan will help the city reach its goals.
“I know these projects will have tremendous impact in our community, therefore making Columbia the best place for everyone to live, work, learn and play,” Seewood said, echoing the city’s vision statement.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said many of the points Seewood addressed also came up at City Council’s retreat at the Lake of the Ozarks last week, where the group discussed the city’s plans for the next year. Buffaloe said the council has not gone out of town for its retreat in years, and she and Seewood both agreed that the retreat was an important way to get everyone on the same page.