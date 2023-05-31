Columbia plans to pay staff more than market rate once a consultant completes a compensation study, City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said Wednesday.
Seewood focused on staff pay during his second State of the City address, a roughly 20-minute speech.
Compensation and staffing have become a key topic for the city, which suspended residential curbside recycling pickup and is set to combine bus routes due to staffing shortages. A local labor union protested proposed staff wages outside the Daniel Boone City Building during Seewood’s speech.
“We are negotiating in good faith,” Seewood said after his address. “Our plan is to raise our salaries to a place where they’re above the market.”
Where the market rates lie will be determined by Segal, a consulting firm hired by the city. The results of Segal’s study are “a few months away,” Seewood said in his speech.
“A properly designed, maintained classification compensation system will ensure our efforts to recruit and retain highly qualified workers,” he said.
An emphasis on solving staffing concerns paralleled Seewood’s debut State of the City last year, when he said Columbia was at a “critical point” and in danger of seeing “negative impacts to our services.”
Since those remarks, the city has filled key leadership posts around human resources, public works, parks and recreation and the fire department as well as creating a diversity, equity and inclusion-focused officer position. Seewood said this forms a foundation for improving staffing problems.
“We have been able to fill leadership positions that play an important role in ensuring that the city is moving in the right direction,” he said.
Relatedly, Seewood emphasized the city’s workplace culture as a pivotal factor in employee attraction and retention.
“Salary alone is not going to be” the fix, he said. “It’s the working conditions.”
Bus study incoming
GoCOMO, the city’s bus system, will undergo a comprehensive transit study to increase ridership and make public transit “more practical and attractive,” Seewood said during his speech.
Columbia’s Public Transportation Advisory Commission discussed a proposal for the study in February, relatively early in talks over cutting bus service throughout the city.
The city will combine its routes, going from six to three double-length routes in August.
Seewood expects the transit study to conclude next summer. He said it will also explore “new ways to reach staffing levels that will help keep schedules consistent and evaluate the expansion of new service to areas of Columbia that need public transit the most.”
Police support
Ahead of Seewood’s speech, the Columbia Police Officers Association asked the City Council for support around encouraging “proactive policing efforts to get violent criminals off the streets” and staff recruitment.
Matt Nichols, the association’s president, wrote in a news release that “city leadership over the last several years has chosen not to support law enforcement — and has chosen to allow rampant violent crime.”
Seewood didn’t directly address the Columbia Police Department during his speech beyond promoting its Citizens’ Police Academy.
After his speech, Seewood said the city is working to provide equipment and support for police personnel around “social issues.”
But around the association’s requests, “I’m not sure exactly what they’re looking for, what that support looks like,” Seewood said.