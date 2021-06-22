A diverse energy portfolio allowed Columbia Water & Light to meet the requirement that at least 15% of the electricity it produces or buys come from renewable sources by Dec. 31, 2020, but it will be a challenge to meet future goals established by the Columbia City Council in 2014.
That's the bumper sticker assessment of the 2021 Renewable Energy Plan released by the city Utilities Department. The plan will be the subject of a public hearing before the City Council at its July 6 meeting.
The report says that 15.41% of the city's electricity came from wind, landfill gas and solar sources in 2020 at a total cost of $2.6 million, which was a little more than 70% of the $3.7 million allowed under city ordinance.
Although Water & Light expects the 94-acre Truman Solar farm in east Columbia will contribute greatly to its efforts to expand its use of renewable energy going forward, it does not project it will be able to meet the next milestone that calls for 25% of the city's electricity to come from such sources by the end of 2022. As it stands, the report says, the city won't meet that goal until 2025.
Members of the city's Climate and Environment Commission said in a memo to the council that it wants Water & Light to step up its game.
"The CEC would like to encourage Columbia Water and Light to move ahead with great urgency to achieve the next milestone...well before the deadline specified in the ordinance of December 31, 2022," the memo reads. "...Efforts should be made to expeditiously return to the rate of progress to reach renewable energy goals on time."
The commission also noted that while the city met the required renewable energy standard in 2020, it actually saw a decline last year in the amount of electricity coming from renewable sources. In 2019, for example, 15.87% of electricity came from renewable sources, and the number was 15.65% in 2018.
Columbia voters in 2004 approved a renewable energy ordinance that called on the city to steadily increase its renewable energy supply through 2030. The City Council amended that ordinance 10 years later in an effort to speed the transition. The current ordinance requires that the city reach a 30% threshold by the end of 2030.
The 2020 report indicates that 11.7% of the city's electricity came from wind, 3.41% from landfill gas and 0.34% from solar.