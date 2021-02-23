The city of Columbia announced a new app Tuesday called MyCOMO that will connect residents to city information.
Through the app, users can receive notifications about changes in trash collection or upcoming Columbia City Council meetings. Users can also chat with customer service representatives and report issues.
The app will provide information about city government, utility services, outage maps, upcoming events and more.
"The app's functions directly connect with other city systems, creating quicker response times," Community Relations Manager Stephanie Brown said in a news release.
The city is also launching a new mobile-friendly website later this year.
Greater access to city information is vital for full community engagement, Brown said in the news release.
MyCOMO is now available in the Apple and Google app stores.