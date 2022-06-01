Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is seeking the opinions of community members via survey in order to better allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
This outreach effort comes after city officials received criticism for their allocation of the first half of the ARPA funds last year. The city received a total of $25.2 million in relief funds − half in 2021 and half in 2022, according to previous Missourian reporting.
This funding is part of a federal aid package that provides economic relief to families, governments, businesses, schools, and nonprofits who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
The five-minute survey must be submitted by June 30, according to the news release. Business owners, residents, and anyone who receives services in Columbia are encouraged to take the survey.
The survey is available to take at BeHeard.CoMo.gov or call 573.874.CITY(2489).