The City of Columbia will be closing its offices Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
In a news release Wednesday, the city announced that residential curbside recycling and trash pickup will not be collected on Monday and services will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The city landfill will also be closed.
Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, and parking enforcement will not be in operation.
The City's Activity & Recreation Center will open with reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Although administrative offices for both the Police and Fire Departments will be closed, all other emergency services will be available.