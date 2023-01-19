The City of Columbia is accepting ideas for how to use the second portion of federal pandemic reliefs funds — with similar priorities to its first round of distribution. 

Priority areas for the $12.6 million of remaining American Rescue Plan Act — commonly called ARPA — funding include "mental health access, workforce support, access to services and affordable housing," according to a Thursday news release. 

