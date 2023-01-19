The City of Columbia is accepting ideas for how to use the second portion of federal pandemic reliefs funds — with similar priorities to its first round of distribution.
Priority areas for the $12.6 million of remaining American Rescue Plan Act — commonly called ARPA — funding include "mental health access, workforce support, access to services and affordable housing," according to a Thursday news release.
Previously, the city tabbed the first half of its ARPA supply for homelessness, community violence, workforce development, behavioral crisis care and mental health services.
An application to submit projects for the next wave of ARPA funds is available at beheard.como.gov/arpa and will close Feb. 17.
The city will hold a virtual training session about the process from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday and post the event recording to its website.