City staff and the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission are asking Columbia residents and stakeholders for feedback regarding Columbia Imagined, the city's overarching land use plan adopted by the City Council in 2013. Community input will be instrumental in constructing Columbia Imagined's five-year status report, according to a Wednesday news release.
The Columbia Imagined plan advises residents, committees and officials on matters regarding quality of life, land use and growth management, according to the city of Columbia website.
The status report on Columbia Imagined will assess various objectives and applications of the plan since its adoption in 2013. It will also provide suggestions going forward based on evolving community trends and priorities before Columbia Imagined's next "full plan" update, which is expected in 2022, according to Wednesday's news release.
A general survey on Columbia Imagined is available on the city of Columbia website. There are also five more specific "Priority Area" surveys on economic development, environmental management, land use and growth management, livable and sustainable communities, and mobility, connectivity and accessibility. Physical copies of these surveys and drop-off locations are also available upon request, according to the city of Columbia website.
For additional or more specific concerns, four public engagement sessions are scheduled for October. Registration for these sessions is available on the city of Columbia website. Individuals or groups who would like to meet virtually with city staff are instructed to contact Columbia Neighborhood Communications Coordinator Bill Cantin at 573-874-7248 or bill.cantin@como.gov.
The status report for Columbia Imagined is scheduled to be sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission in December, according to a city of Columbia website infographic.