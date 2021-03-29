More people are dumping waste and garbage in Columbia’s recycling centers since the city enacted the Pay as You Throw program.
The city’s recycling center on State Farm Parkway is filled with both recycling and trash. Though the center is monitored by surveillance and illegal dumping is punishable by a $500 fine, trash overflowed from the bins Sunday.
Thomas Harmon is a refuse collector for the city of Columbia. He was picking up leftover trash from the illegal dumping Sunday morning.
“I’ve seen people dumping mattresses, refrigerators, couches and anything that’s not recycling,” Harmon said. “This center and the other one in town aren’t landfills, and I have seen an increase in the illegal dumping since the new trash program started.”
The Pay as You Throw program began Feb. 1, where Columbia residents must throw trash away in the city-issued bags. Each resident is given 104 33-gallon bags for the year.
Harmon explained how the illegal dumping is affecting the city.
“The more people who dump here illegally that’s not recycling, the more that we have to take out,” Harmon said. “That costs gas money back and forth, costs the city labor, and it’s costing the city a lot of money.”
On Friday, the city asked residents to stop illegal dumping in Columbia’s recycling centers. In an emailed news release, the city reminded residents the illegal dumping of refuse and trash can be prosecuted.
“Illegal dumping ... is a crime that harms the environment, poses a threat to public health and negatively impacts the community’s aesthetics,” the release said.
Brian Adkisson, communications and creative services manager of Columbia, told KOMU in an email that the city is coming up with solutions for the increase in illegal dumping.
“City staff will be monitoring the recycling centers closely over the coming weeks, and we’ll continue to discuss possible solutions based on what we see,” Adkisson said.
City officials could not be reached for further comment on illegal dumping.