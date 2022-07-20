The City of Columbia will hold three registration and orientation sessions in September, free of charge and open to the public, for those interested in bow hunting deer on designated city properties.
The sessions will be in junction with the urban deer management program. Started in 2004, the program works to decrease the urban deer population and has averaged more than 250 hunters per year since the program started. One of the main factors for starting the program was concern over the number of vehicle accidents involving deer.
The three one-hour sessions, hosted by Columbia Parks and Recreation and the Missouri Department of Conservation, will be held at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) located at 1701 W. Ash St. The sessions, the first at 6 p.m. Sept. 8, the second at 3 p.m. Sept. 13, and the last at 6 p.m. later that day, are the only times when city hunting permits will be issued.
Residents can register for the sessions online and anyone who is pre-registered will obtain their permit upon completion of the orientation. They will also receive an accompanying permit that has to be displayed in vehicles parked in designated areas at hunting locations. Those who have participated in the 2021 classes have permits that are valid for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. But city hunting permits from 2020 have expired, and hunters who have permits from 2020 or prior must register again.
Bow hunting will be permitted from Sept. 15 through Nov. 11 and Nov. 23 through Jan. 15. Hunters must carry the permit to hunt at designated city locations and follow all Department of Conservation rules, regulations and requirements related to hunting.