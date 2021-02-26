As the temperature rises, the city of Columbia announced it will soon be resuming utility disconnects. If you have a past-due balance, make payments as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected, the city said in a press release.
There are three ways you can make payments:
- Visit MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov to pay with a credit card, debit card or from a checking/savings account (no convenience fees).
- Call 573.874.7694 to pay with a credit card, debit card or from a checking/savings account (no convenience fees).
- Go to City Hall, 701 E. Broadway to pay with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card. Drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
If you are in need of payment assistance, call 573.874.7380 or email UCS@CoMo.gov.