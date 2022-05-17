Calling all musicians: The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs is hosting its first Make Music Columbia on June 21.
The event will be held at outdoor locations across the city and feature volunteer musicians in live performances. Any musician, amateur or professional, is encouraged to participate.
Registration may be done through the Make Music Day website until June 18. Venues and hosts are also encouraged to apply to showcase the performers.
Make Music Columbia is part of Make Music Day, “a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice of each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together," according to a news release from the Office of Cultural Affairs. A thousand cities worldwide will hold celebrations of music on the same day.