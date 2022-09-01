City of Refuge is planning to move to a new location, three times larger than its current space, in early October. It will serve as its primary facility, with plans to house a new preschool program for refugee children.

The Columbia-based nonprofit works to provide refugee resources including basic needs fulfillment, school navigation, counseling and professional development. The organization is expanding to include more upward mobility opportunities that will also be housed in the new community refugee center.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and international studies. Reach me at brynnwinkler@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

