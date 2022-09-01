City of Refuge is planning to move to a new location, three times larger than its current space, in early October. It will serve as its primary facility, with plans to house a new preschool program for refugee children.
The Columbia-based nonprofit works to provide refugee resources including basic needs fulfillment, school navigation, counseling and professional development. The organization is expanding to include more upward mobility opportunities that will also be housed in the new community refugee center.
Services will continue uninterrupted during the relocation.
The new preschool program is set to launch in fall next year and will be designed to prepare refugee children for English language learning, according to a news release from City of Refuge.
Dan Szy, director of development at City of Refuge, said the organization noticed a high demand for help with English-language learning in preschool-age children.
“We know that kids in refugee families often carry a pretty heavy burden by being the strongest English speakers in their household,” Szy said. “They often end up doing a lot of translation of language and culture for their parents.”
In addition to the preschool, the new center will include an artisan marketplace for refugee entrepreneurs to sell goods and services.
“We just want to help everyone possible to develop all of the assets they have and all the gifts that they’ve been given,” Szy said. “That’s going to be something that refugees benefit from and something that we all benefit from in the city.”
Szy said the building relocation will enable the organization to better support the growing number of refugees in the community while promoting upward mobility in refugees’ futures through these new services.
Global conflicts such as those in Afghanistan and Ukraine continue to displace individuals and lead them to resettle in other countries, including hundreds who relocated to Columbia, according to the news release.
Szy said Catholic Charities reported 300 Afghan refugees who resettled in Columbia following evacuation last fall.
City of Refuge has mobilized to meet the increased need, serving over 1200 families in 2021. Szy said the organization has served 900 individuals since June of this year, so he anticipates this year’s total to surpass that of 2021.
“Not only have there been more refugees arriving in Columbia, but we’ve seen the city’s support for them and their desire to meet their needs increase,” he said.