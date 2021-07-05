Zoe Upchurch, 7, left, and Tommy Rowley, 6, fall in the mud (copy)

Zoe Upchurch, 7, left, and Tommy Rowley, 6, fall into the mud after getting through the “roll over” obstacle at the 2018 SPLAT! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run at the Gans Creek Recreation Area. The number of obstacles was different for each age group, with 12 obstacles for the youngest and more than 20 for the oldest.

 Jenna Kieser/Missourian

The city's Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a series of outdoor events this month as part of National Park and Recreation Month.

Go to https://www.como.gov/parksandrec/ for additional information.

Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater Concert Series

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater, 100 N. Old 63

Cost: Free

Details: The Community Band will perform. Bring a blanket or low lawn chair. Concessions are available, but carry-in food and drinks are allowed.

Movies in the Park

When: 8:45 p.m. Friday

Where: Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.

Cost: Free

Details: The 2019 American computer-animated spy comedy film "Spies in Disguise" will be shown on the inflatable screen. Concessions and food trucks will be available.

SPLAT! Junior Obstacle Course Mud Run

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Gans Creek Recreation Area, 3350 E. Gans Rd.

Cost: $25 per child

Details: The course features kid-friendly obstacles in the mud for ages 4 to 15.

DJ in the Park

When: 4 to 6 p.m. July 17

Where: Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road

Cost: Free

Details: A variety of DJs will play something for all tastes, from hip hop to R&B to gospel. 

Lawn Chair Concert Series

When: 3 to 5 p.m. July 18

Where: Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road

Cost: Free

Details: Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the park. The entertainment will be announced later.

Family Fun Fest: Healthy Habits

When: 5 to 8 p.m. July 21

Where: Clary-Shy Park, 1701 W. Ash St.

Cost: Free

Details: Learn and practice new ways to stay fit. Event includes music, food trucks, live performances, art and interactive activities.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you