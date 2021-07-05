The city's Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a series of outdoor events this month as part of National Park and Recreation Month.
Go to https://www.como.gov/parksandrec/ for additional information.
Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater Concert Series
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater, 100 N. Old 63
Cost: Free
Details: The Community Band will perform. Bring a blanket or low lawn chair. Concessions are available, but carry-in food and drinks are allowed.
Movies in the Park
When: 8:45 p.m. Friday
Where: Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Cost: Free
Details: The 2019 American computer-animated spy comedy film "Spies in Disguise" will be shown on the inflatable screen. Concessions and food trucks will be available.
SPLAT! Junior Obstacle Course Mud Run
When: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Gans Creek Recreation Area, 3350 E. Gans Rd.
Cost: $25 per child
Details: The course features kid-friendly obstacles in the mud for ages 4 to 15.
DJ in the Park
When: 4 to 6 p.m. July 17
Where: Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road
Cost: Free
Details: A variety of DJs will play something for all tastes, from hip hop to R&B to gospel.
Lawn Chair Concert Series
When: 3 to 5 p.m. July 18
Where: Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road
Cost: Free
Details: Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the park. The entertainment will be announced later.
Family Fun Fest: Healthy Habits
When: 5 to 8 p.m. July 21
Where: Clary-Shy Park, 1701 W. Ash St.
Cost: Free
Details: Learn and practice new ways to stay fit. Event includes music, food trucks, live performances, art and interactive activities.