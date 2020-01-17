The City of Columbia is hosting a meet and greet with the city's new fire chief. The event will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Daniel Boone City Building, according to a news release from the city.
City Manager John Glascock announced Andy Woody as the new chief Dec. 13. Woody was chosen for the position out of three potential candidates.
He had previously worked as the fire chief in Searcy, Arkansas, since 2017. He began working for that department in 2015 as a training officer, according to the release.
Woody has an associate degree in fire science, a bachelor's in business management and a master's in administration. Throughout his firefighting career he has also worked as an adjunct instructor with the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute, according to the release.