Several city offices will temporarily close for the upcoming winter holidays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Monday.

The offices will close both Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for New Year's holiday. GO COMO transit will also not be in operation those days.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you