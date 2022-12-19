Several city offices will temporarily close for the upcoming winter holidays, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Monday.
The offices will close both Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 for New Year's holiday. GO COMO transit will also not be in operation those days.
Solid waste collections will operate Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, however the landfill will be closed. Natural Christmas trees can be left curbside between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31 on regularly scheduled pickup days, and will not count as a bulky item.
The Activity and Recreation Center will be open Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. However, it will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day. ARC will also close early on Friday and Dec. 31, both at 3 p.m.
Offices for the Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department will be closed, but emergency services will still be available.
There will be no City Council meeting Jan. 3, according to the release. The council will meet Jan. 17.
Boone County offices will also be closed Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday and Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year's holiday, said Lenna Peterson of Boone County Commission.
Columbia Public Schools will begin its winter break on Thursday and classes will resume Jan. 4.
MU's winter break began Dec. 16 and classes will resume Jan. 17.
Stephens College's break began Dec. 16 and Columbia College's break began Saturday. Both colleges will reopen Jan. 9.
Columbia Independent Schools' break began Monday and will reopen Jan. 4.