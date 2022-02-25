The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs has opened applications for grants to distribute $150,000 to non-profit arts agencies in the city.
According to a news release, the funds complement the Office of Culture Affair's Annual Arts Funding Program and are intended to support expenses such as artist stipends, supplies and marketing costs. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m Monday, March 21. Non-profits can apply for up to $15,000.
The Office of Culture Affairs received the money from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the American Rescue Plan Subgranting Program. According to the news release, the funds are "separate from and in addition to the $25 million that the city received last year" and are meant to help alleviate the economic distress that COVID-19 placed on the arts industry.
"The overall goal is to help in the economic recovery of our local arts organizations by strengthening the capacity to fulfill their missions," said Sarah Dresser, manager of the Office of Cultural Affairs, in a news release. "When agencies can better meet their essential operational needs, they can focus more efforts on programming and outreach to underserved communities."