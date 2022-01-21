The city of Columbia will temporarily raise the required temperature for opening the warming center at Wabash Bus Station from 9 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a Friday news release from the city.
The city's statement came within hours of an announcement of a protest planned for Friday evening by a group of concerned Columbia citizens.
The city cited COVID-19-related "capacity limitations at other shelters" as the catalyst for the temperature change. Those shelters include: the Salvation Army Harbor House, Room at the Inn, True North, Phoenix Programs, Rainbow House, Welcome Home, St. Francis House and Flourish.
According to Steve Hollis, human services manager of the city's Division of Human Services, these shelters combine to provide over 228 beds and are open regardless of the temperature during winter months.
Voluntary Action Center, Love Columbia and Phoenix Programs also issue motel vouchers that function as shelter beds, he said in an email.
Wabash Bus Center is utilized as an overnight warming station only and is open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Its occupancy limit is 13.
The concerned group of Columbia citizens demanded that the Wabash warming station open any time temperatures are below freezing, keep bathrooms unlocked, make fresh water accessible and adjust the closing time to 7 a.m. The later closing time would mean there wouldn't be a gap between Wabash's closing and other stations' openings.
The city's Human Rights Commission has asked the City Council twice to raise the required temperature for opening. The second request came during the regular council meeting Tuesday.
The protest is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. this evening, close to the Wabash Bus Station.