A press conference Friday laid out further plans for the role of the Ward Reapportionment Committee that was announced Thursday by Mayor Brian Treece.
Chairperson Tracy Greever-Rice emphasized that the committee will have an extensive public input process. There will be multiple avenues for the public to voice their opinions, including hearings and direct outreach, Greever-Rice said.
There are no hearings scheduled yet, and Greever-Rice said this is because she has only known about her appointment to be chairperson of the committee for a few days. As chairperson, she will contact the other committee members and city officials to begin the process of public input.
However, she confirmed that she will schedule dates for public input within the next few weeks.
"We'll need to get going right away," Greever-Rice said, citing the Feb. 15 deadline for completing the new map.
The tight deadline is due to the 2020 census results arriving later than usual due to the pandemic, Treece said. The delay has impacted all levels of government across the nation required to draw election maps.
Treece said the four main priorities of the committee are to make the wards more equal in population, keep comparable communities together so that they can be represented on the council level and not to split up neighborhoods to keep them as compact as possible.
Greever-Rice is also the director of the Center for Health Policy at the MU School of Medicine.
The other members of the committee are:
- Erica Ascani, Ward 1. She is the community engagement director for Local Motion and a member of the Climate and Environment Commission.
- Melissa De Bartolomeo, Ward 2. She is a programmer analyst at the MU Extension Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.
- Kip Kendrick, Ward 3. He is a former state representative for District 45 and is chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
- Wiley Miller, Ward 4. He is a psychologist and former MU faculty member.
- Jeanne Mihail, Ward 5. She is a retired MU professor who gathered and analyzed data in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
- Terry Smith, Ward 6. He is a political science professor and director of the Columbia College Honors Program. He has served on redistricting committees in 2001 and 2011.
The new map will be put in place following April 2022 city elections.
The committee was created to change the boundaries of the wards to reflect population changes that have occurred since the last census in 2010. Currently, the largest population disparity between wards is about 14%, and the wards will be changed to make them more equal.
City Council members passed a motion by Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters to create the committee during the regular City Council meeting Oct. 18.
The decision followed a pre-council meeting on the same day where Community Development Director Tim Teddy presented updated census data and maps with potential options for changes to the ward boundaries.