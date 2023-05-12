Fifty-eight organizations submitted requests to the city of Columbia for shares of more than $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

A total of 91 requests totaling $92.9 million were submitted and have been reviewed by an internal committee, according to a report that will be presented to the Columbia City Council on Monday. The committee scored 46 of the requests, totaling $31.8 million, at or above average, and those applications will be eligible to move forward.

