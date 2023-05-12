Fifty-eight organizations submitted requests to the city of Columbia for shares of more than $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The City Council decided to target mental health care, homelessness, community violence and workforce development with the $12.6 million in ARPA funding it received in September 2021. It plans to use the second half of the funding to focus on homelessness, health and mental health access, workforce development/support and access to services.
Applications moving forward fell into the following categories:
Unlike Boone County, city officials have closed records of ARPA applications, citing procurement standards in federal regulations regarding the act and associated funding.
Organizations whose requests have been deemed eligible will next need to submit full proposals for how they intend to use ARPA money. Those will be due June 9, according to the report.
An external committee will review the full proposals and score them on the following criteria:
- Alignment with ARPA priorities and the city's strategic plan
- Demonstration of need
- Efficiency
- Equity impact
- Outcome measurement
- Financial sustainability
Once the committee has scored the proposals, it will submit recommendations to the City Council, which would likely discuss those recommendations in August.
The report notes that 17 organizations that have not applied for funding from the Boone County Children's Services Fund, the Heart of Missouri United Way or city of Columbia human services funding are among those eligible to submit full applications.