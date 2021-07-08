On Thursday night, the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss two proposed developments.
The first proposal was centered around the now-defunct Eastwood Motel on the east end of Business Loop 70. The motel, built in 1955 during the height of popularity for motor lodges, is something of a local landmark with its distinctive sign from the era.
New Horizons, a not-for-profit mental health program, wants to redevelop the property into transitional housing for its patients.
The new facility aims to provide a place for people to prepare for their introduction back into regular housing.
During the discussion period, commissioner Peggy Placier brought up a concern regarding the trees around the lot.
Tim Crockett from Crockett Engineering, the firm hired to redevelop the lot, responded that they were given a mandate to preserve as many trees as possible around the area.
The second proposal was to rezone two properties off St. Charles Road to accommodate plans for commercial development. The purpose of this proposal was to transform Lot 102E into a restaurant and retail area and 102C into an assembly hall or wedding venue.
Both proposals passed unanimously with a vote of 9-0.