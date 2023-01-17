Columbia voters will decide April 4 whether to allow the city to impose a 3% sales tax on retail sales of recreational marijuana.

The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the special election Tuesday.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

