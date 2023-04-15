The city's strategy for how to spend about $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be up for discussion on Monday's meeting of the Columbia City Council, as will a plan to give the Columbia Housing Authority $2 million in assistance with replacing public housing on Park Avenue.

The council will hear a proposed update of its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan to allocate a little more than $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding and $603,540 in HOME allocations, according to a staff memo to the council. Columbia gets CDBG and HOME money annually.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

