The city's effort to replace streetlights downtown received a boost Monday night when the Columbia City Council allocated $30,000 from the Downtown Community Improvement District for the project.
The city has identified 94 streetlights in the downtown area to upgrade with more advanced controllers that will enable the lights to be dimmed and brightened. Most of the lights are along or near Broadway, and they should be replaced within one year of finishing the engineering plans.
The downtown district has agreed to pay up to $30,000, and the city is willing to cover up to $270,000.
The council also approved work to improve a trash collection site on Walnut Street.
This project involves updating the trash collection site on 912 E. Walnut St. The Solid Waste Utility will repave the asphalt lot with concrete, install electrical services for the trash compactor and install a fence. The project will cost $12,000.