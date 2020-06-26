Columbia police and fire officials Friday evening reminded residents of the ban on fireworks, after police dispatch logs showed 11 fireworks complaints lodged overnight.

The reminder came in a joint news release from the agencies and cited city ordinance section 16-234 that "prohibits possessing, using, burning, exploding or setting off any firecrackers, torpedoes, bombs, rockets, pinwheels, fire balloons, Roman candles or any other firecrackers or fireworks other than a sparkler."

Columbia police and fire departments ask citizens that have fireworks complaints to call the Boone County Joint Communications non-emergency line at 311. Residents should only dial 911 in case of emergencies, the release noted.

The city plans a firework display at 9:15 p.m. July 4 from Cosmo-Bethel Park in celebration of Independence Day. 

