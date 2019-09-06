Columbia detectives have narrowed down an area in the city landfill where trash was likely being dumped at the time of the 2006 disappearance of Megan Shultz, Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in a press conference Friday afternoon at City Hall.
The city will begin looking through the landfill on Monday, but officials stressed that they're still trying to pin down the area that was in use in August 2006. Detectives aren't yet looking for criminal evidence.
"I want to emphasize that right now, we are only attempting to locate an area of the landfill that would have been used at that time," said Hunter.
Shultz was reported missing in August 2006 by her husband, Keith Comfort. Almost 13 years later, Comfort confessed to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police that he killed Shultz in 2006 after an argument, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Comfort confessed that he placed Shultz in a city-maintained solid waste dumpster of their apartment complex on Amelia Street, Hunter said.
Solid Waste Utility was able to narrow down the landfill to an area of approximately 3 or 4-acres that were potentially being used during the period of time in 2006 when Shultz went missing. The landfill is just over 100 acres.
David Sorrell, the assistant director of utilities, said the city will start digging holes Monday in order to find items that will date the area of the landfill.
"Material in landfills decomposes very slowly, so we should be able to read the dates on the newspapers, postmarks, expiration dates on packages — that sort of material," Sorrell said.
Sorrell said if they successfully date the area, they will then "determine the feasibility of doing a larger-scale excavation to actually search for evidence" related to the crime.
Hunter said at this time, it's too early to know what the conclusions of an exploratory dig will show. He also said the Federal Aviation Administration has granted a temporary flight-restriction for up to 3,000 feet for the air space above the landfill. This is mainly to prevent drones from flying over and will not disrupt any commercial flights.
Sorrell said there are chances methane gas and other dangerous gases will be released when they dig. The city will have monitoring equipment in place for protection of personnel. Sharp objects may also be uncovered.
Hunter asked the media to stay away from the landfill while it is being excavated due to these safety concerns.
