The Ward Reapportionment Committee's public hearing joins the long list of things being postponed due to winter storm Landon.
The hearing was supposed to take place Thursday in the City Council Chambers.
Community Development Director Tim Teddy says there is a tentative makeup date, Feb. 8, but it is not confirmed.
"It looks like it will be an unusual couple of days," Teddy said. "Hopefully everyone stays safe."
The committee held four public meetings in different sections of Columbia over a weeklong period to outline the proposals under consideration.
The City Council has instructed the committee to report its recommendations to them by Feb. 15, leaving little time after next week's public hearing.
Council members have said they intend to finalize the new ward boundaries before the April 5 city elections, but the new ward boundaries will not be used for those elections.