The parking garage at the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets towers over Columbia. Standing nine levels high, it is the tallest parking garage in the city, earning it the nicknames "Garagezilla" and "Garage Mahal."
However, ever since the garage was opened in 2011, it has become a site of tragedy, a place where numerous people have taken their own lives.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the Columbia City Council voted to hire Walker Consultants to conceptualize "enhanced fall protection and other self-harm deterrent measures," according to a council memo.
Walker Consultants will begin by evaluating the design of the parking garage and studying relevant data, studies and recommended solutions used in different garages across the country, according to the council resolution. Then, based on its findings, the city will decide which measures to implement.
There are a number of possible measures the city may choose. Larry Cohen is the executive director of the parking authority in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After a series of suicides at one of the parking garages in his city, he began investigating methods of prevention.
Since then, Cohen has written an article and contributed to research for the International Parking & Mobility Institute, detailing options for other cities to use.
"When anyone thinks about suicide mitigation, the first thing anyone would ever talk about is fencing," Cohen said. "Fencing is something that, if you put in place, reduces your need to mitigate immensely."
The specific type of fencing depends on the design of the garage, he said. And although fencing can be effective, it should not be an independent solution.
"I'm also a consultant, and as I always tell people, the devil's in the details," Cohen said. "It's not just put up fencing and the problem goes away."
Lancaster closed the top floor of the parking garage to anyone not walking to or from their car, mandating a permit otherwise. This is enforced through security patrols and strategically placed city vehicles, so anyone in the garage feels a constant presence from the city.
The team also discussed geofencing, a type of invisible fence that sets off an alarm when passed through, according to Cohen's article "Saving Lives."
There are also smaller, less expensive options, Cohen said. These include signs with phone numbers of suicide hotlines. Landscaping on the ground around the perimeter of the garage could also help.
Cohen and his staff also underwent suicide prevention training. He said the combination of solutions has been effective.
Walker Consultants declined to comment. Ashlyn Sherman, marketing specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department, said the city has already put aside money for signs at the garage but is keeping an open mind about other options.
"Obviously, we want to bring in some other viewpoints of people who have experience with creating these measures," she said. "So I think right now they're kind of open to whatever Walker comes up with idea-wise."
The beginning phase of the project is supposed to cost the city under $39,000, according to the resolution. Estimates for the second part will depend on what measures the city decides to pursue. It set aside $300,000 for this project from its fiscal 2020 budget, according to previous Missourian reporting.
As of right now, the city is more concerned with the Fifth and Walnut streets garage than other nearby parking garages due to its height and history, Sherman said. Cohen referred to places where suicides are common as "iconic sites." Similar to the Golden Gate Bridge, some spots attract those who are struggling.
"There's this idea of when a structure is used for self-harm purposes, that it can become idealized in that sense," Sherman said. "We don't want people to view it like that. We want to make it as safe as possible to deter any future incidents."
Sherman said she is unaware of a timeline for the project.