City recycling services fall short of potential

Recycling efforts are increasingly being hampered by contamination that has risen since the advent of the city’s blue recycling bags, according to Columbia Recovery Superintendent Nicholas Paul.
On a recent tour of the city’s Material Recovery Facility at 5700 Peabody Road, Paul pointed out how the improper mixing of materials impacts the recycling effort. The goal of the recovery facility is to turn as much material into sellable bales of metal, plastic and paper, which can then go on to make new products.
One major issue hindering efforts made by citizens to have their materials recycled rather than thrown away is the contamination caused by materials and dirty goods that should not be thrown in the blue bags, Paul said.
Paul cited facility records that show the contamination rates of recycling began to rise once the city introduced its new waste system, known as “Pay as you throw,” in January 2021. That program uses city-issued bags for both trash and recycling. Despite the Columbia City Council moving toward an automated trash pickup service, recycling will remain unchanged at this time to avoid confusion.
Contamination
Contamination rates are important because in order for materials to be recycled, they have to be clean, separable and sorted. This means removing metal caps from bottles, removing plastic films, like grocery bags, from household recycling and putting materials in their corresponding places at city drop-off locations.
“People just started throwing in blue bags or whatever old bags they had and drove them over to the (recycling) drop off site,” Paul said.
His advice for residents is to sort their recycling into the two categories, or “streams,” the first being mixed fibers like paper and cardboard and the second including glass, metal and plastic.
Because of the system’s focus on limiting number of bags thrown out, the recycling branch of the city waste service has had to deal with the weight of the extra landfill waste people are instead dumping at recycling sites or placing curbside in blue bags.
Paul said the current contamination rate is about 33%, compared to before the city logo bag system, when it was much less, around 10-15%. Around the time of the introduction of the bags in early 2021, the rate peaked at 40% contamination, according to a report provided by the city.
In fiscal year 2021 when the contamination rate hit 40%, the recovery division hauled over 5,000 tons, or 10 million pounds, into the city landfill.
When trash is thrown away at recycling drop-off sites and in residential blue bags, the recycling becomes contaminated, making it non-recyclable. Some people have taken advantage of public drop-off sites, deciding to avoid paying more in trash fees by using the recycling infrastructure to handle their trash, he said.
Paul said he has contacted people who use the system this way to let them know the consequences.
“I had a lady I called in Boonville,” he said. “She drove her stuff all the way from Boonville, but she must have worked here in Columbia and didn’t want to pay.”
While the city provides recycling services to residents and businesses, that service is not intended to handle both trash and recycling. When the materials are sorted, the Recovery Division of Solid Waste is charged for every ton of trash it delivers to the landfill, which is deducted from the division’s overall budget.
Currently, trash is collected every week, whereas recycling is collected every other week, leaving it to pile up more at resident’s homes.
Paul sees a potential solution by allowing residents to have roll carts to allow for more frequent pickup and easier collection. Regardless of the way the problem is solved, if a more agreeable means of trash and recycling collection were to be introduced, contamination rates may drop because people are less incentivized to throw their excess trash in city recycling bins, he said.
Condition of the Material Recovery Facility
Introduced in 2000, the city’s recycling service used to be run from the back of a trailer until the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) was built. Inside are two lines, one for cardboard and paper, known as mixed fiber, and another for containers, plastic and metal. The facility remains nearly unchanged since its introduction, with mangled, dust-coated walls and minimal space for storage of the recycled goods once processed.
Before the center can take in more material, it needs massive upgrades in size and equipment, Paul said. Some of the lines used for sorting are nearing 20 years old and can be prone to break downs, halting productivity.
“We had 28 raccoons we caught and I think six or seven skunks,” he said.
A garage door on the far side of the building where materials are initially delivered has been broken and may not be fixed until December, according to Paul. With colder weather and winter on the way, the door’s inability to close becomes a greater issue in addition to the fact it leaves the facility unsecured. He cited parts shortages as the issue for the long wait.
In addition to better equipment and expanded facilities, Paul would like to see a dust mitigation system to improve the air quality inside. Currently, walls and trusses are coated thickly with dark gray dust and cobwebs because of dust from dry paper and cardboard goods, leaving around two inches of dust per month.
Through the pandemic, the city was able to keep enough operators on to continue trash and recycling services. Despite being a larger city, St. Louis temporarily ceased recycling services in July 2021, resuming service this past May, according to The Riverfront Times.
The day the Missourian visited the facility, six workers called in sick, meaning only one sorting line was running, limiting the processing power. Piles of material waiting to be sorted could be seen inside the facility, with some needing to be left outside because of space limitations. The city has seen a nearly 50% growth since 2000, with the population rising to 126,254 according to the U.S. Census, but the recycling facility has seen little change in that time.
A consultant next week will come to assess the city’s recycling service and resources, Paul said.
The consultant’s report will be used to determine what changes may improve the service as the city grows larger, including equipment and space needs for the MRF.
The consultants will follow waste workers on their routes, monitoring progress and efficiency, Paul said. Once complete, the reports will be presented to Council, but it is unclear when that may happen.