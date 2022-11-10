 Skip to main content
City recycling services fall short of potential

Recycling efforts are increasingly being hampered by contamination that has risen since the advent of the city’s blue recycling bags, according to Columbia Recovery Superintendent Nicholas Paul.

On a recent tour of the city’s Material Recovery Facility at 5700 Peabody Road, Paul pointed out how the improper mixing of materials impacts the recycling effort. The goal of the recovery facility is to turn as much material into sellable bales of metal, plastic and paper, which can then go on to make new products.

Rectangles of compacted aluminum cans pile up on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at

Compacted aluminum cans pile up Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. Aluminum is often non-recyclable due to a non-metal coating meant to preserve food.
Ryan James guides masses of cardboard onto a conveyor belt on Tuesday, Oct.

Ryan James guides masses of cardboard onto a conveyor belt Oct. 25, at the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. Cardboard cannot be recycled if it has been contaminated with food, and according to recovery superintendent Nick Paul, the contamination rate has risen to 45% since the city implemented the branded trash bag policy.
Over the loud noise of machinery operating, Dan Wisselman communicates with

Over the loud noise of machinery operating, Dan Wisselman communicates with his coworkers using gestures Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. When asked how he keeps a positive attitude while surrounded by so much waste, superintendent Nick Paul answers quickly, “it’s hard, but you just gotta.”
Bales of shredded paper materials wait to be shipped out on Tuesday, Oct. 25,

Bales of shredded paper materials wait to be shipped out Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. The “recovery” part of the facility’s name refers to their mission to save the materials that can be reused.
An American flag pokes out of a bale of waste on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the

An American flag pokes out of a bale of waste Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. Recovery superintendent Nick Paul says the recycling facility gets stuck sorting out everything from medical needles to baby dolls.
Sorter Tamia Robinson maneuvers around bins of recycling on Tuesday, Oct. 25,

Sorter Tamia Robinson maneuvers around bins of recycling Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Material Recovery Facility in Columbia. If the sorters find unwanted trash from an identifiable source, it gets reported and the people responsible get fined.

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

