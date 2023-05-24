The city has posted the complete status list of proposals it has received for the second phase of federal ARPA funding.
The list, posted on the beheard.como.gov site, comes in response to a request at the council's May 15 meeting by First Ward Councilperson Nick Knoth, who expressed concerns about the ARPA funding process lacking transparency.
The city had released results of the preliminary sorting of the applications on May 12 without details.
The council voted 6-1 on May 15 to release the entire list of applications, showing the requesting agency or person, the services category, the amount requested and the status of the application.
Those who passed through the first round of screening have been invited to submit full proposals.
The total amount requested for applicants asked to submit a full proposal is $35,746,116, compared to the $95,719,108 originally requested by all applicants.
Council decided to target mental health care, homelessness, community violence and workforce development with the $12.6 million in ARPA funding it received in September 2021. It plans to use the second $12.6 million to focus on homelessness, health and mental health access, workforce development/support and access to services.
