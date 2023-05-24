The city has posted the complete status list of proposals it has received for the second phase of federal ARPA funding.

The list, posted on the beheard.como.gov site, comes in response to a request at the council's May 15 meeting by First Ward Councilperson Nick Knoth, who expressed concerns about the ARPA funding process lacking transparency. 

