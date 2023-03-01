Columbia's failure to test its drinking water for copper and lead last year was the result of "staff not following necessary processes," according to a report from the Utilities Department to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources determined the city had violated testing requirements in September, but it didn't notify the city of the problem until February. Its notice of violation says the city failed to submit 100 water samples for lead and copper testing to the state in the first half of 2022 and another 100 in the second half.
"These types of violations erode the confidence of customers; create a poor public perception of Utilities and the City and are not acceptable," the report from Utilities Director David Sorrell says. "The failure of staff to perform duties will be dealt with appropriately through standard personnel procedures and regulations."
Sorrell did not respond to requests for an interview on Monday or Tuesday. He told the City Council of the violation at its Feb. 20 meeting.
The report to Seewood went on to say that organizational changes within the city's water and electric utilities that were approved during the fiscal 2023 budget process will "help minimize the potential for this type of failure."
There will also be some rearranging of positions and duties. A laboratory supervisor will be responsible for ensuring monitoring compliance and will report directly to an assistant director whose position was recently created but is not yet filled. The position will be filled in the interim by someone "with a history of successfully completing projects, managing personnel and addressing regulatory compliance issues," according to the report.
Julie Ryan of the COMO Safe Water Coalition said the coalition remains concerned.
"That is not what I think we, or the City Council or the citizens of Columbia were looking for," she said. "We were looking for something deeper."
Returning to standard monitoring
Before 2022, the city was only required to submit 50 water samples to the Department of Natural Resources for lead and copper testing every three years.
Jeff Pinson, inorganic monitoring unit chief for the department, said last year's change to standard monitoring — 200 samples split over two consecutive six-month periods — was the result of a change in water quality parameters.
Water systems can go into a triannual reduced-monitoring schedule when their lead levels are below 5 micrograms per liter and copper levels are below 650 micrograms per liter for two consecutive six-month periods. Pinson said Columbia made it into the triannual monitoring schedule decades ago.
But every year, the department reviews the water quality parameters of large water systems such as Columbia's that were put on corrosion control treatment in the 1990s. After looking at the city's water quality data, Pinson said DNR staff reviewed records to find out whether the city's water system had optimal water quality parameters set for it when the Lead and Copper Rule took effect in the 1990s. When the DNR couldn't find any indication of this, it went ahead and set parameters.
Pinson said a change in water quality parameters automatically requires a return to standard monitoring for two consecutive six-month periods. He added that the DNR notified Columbia verbally and with a letter in late 2021 that there would be a return to standard monitoring in 2022.
The DNR also granted Columbia water quality parameter changes related to alkalinity it requested last year. Pinson said the city wanted to remove its upper range for alkalinity, which is something the rule allows "because alkalinity is a buffer that kind of protects against massive changes in the water chemistry."
This change also puts Columbia on the standard monitoring schedule.
So, the city will be "killing two birds with one stone," Pinson said, by satisfying its monitoring violation and the standard monitoring required by its requested parameter change when it returns to sampling this year.
Because samples were due last year regardless of the parameter changes, Columbia is only missing one year of tests. Columbia has not submitted samples for lead and copper testing since 2019, so Pinson said there are no data to show whether lead levels have increased or stayed the same.
There have been four individual water samples with elevated levels of lead in Columbia since 1998, Pinson said. Three were recorded during the same period in 2004. Only the fourth happened after the city began using chloramine, which can corrode pipes, to treat its water. That sample, which Pinson said was only one of 50, was collected in 2013 and showed 36.8 micrograms of lead per liter.
Action level exceedance happens when lead concentrations are more than 15 micrograms per liter of water in more than 10% of taps sampled, according to the Lead and Copper Rule.
"They've never had an action level exceedance for lead or for copper," Pinson said about the city.
Delayed violation notice; moving forward
Although the violation was determined in September, Sorrell's report states that city staff didn't receive notice of it until the DNR sent an email on Feb. 17.
Pinson said that the delay in notifying Columbia was a result of staff changes at the DNR and that staff thought the notice was sent to the city in September. When they went to look at the second six-month period of 2022, Pinson added, "we realized that that document didn't go out."
DNR staff then decided to send both notices to Columbia in one letter.
The city announced last week that it will begin collecting water samples for lead and copper testing this month.
In order to return to compliance, the city has to identify sampling sites, get owners' permission to sample there, and submit the first half of the year's samples to the DNR by June 30. The second half will be due Dec. 31.
Pinson said the city must fulfill its sampling requirements with as many Tier 1 sites as possible. These sites include single-family homes that use lead service lines, as well as copper pipe with lead solder that was constructed after 1982. If the city cannot get any more Tier 1 site samples, it can include samples from Tier 2 sites, which fit the same definition as Tier 1 but also include muti-family housing. It can also include samples from Tier 3 sites, which use copper pipes with lead solder and were built before 1983.
The COMO Safe Water Coalition released its own statement Monday, calling on the city to release a full list of locations it gathered samples from in 2019.
"Where did they fall in the Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 rankings?" Ryan asked. "If they aren't a true representation of what we're supposed to be testing, then that data isn't exactly as authentic as it should be."