Columbia's failure to test its drinking water for copper and lead last year was the result of "staff not following necessary processes," according to a report from the Utilities Department to City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources determined the city had violated testing requirements in September, but it didn't notify the city of the problem until February. Its notice of violation says the city failed to submit 100 water samples for lead and copper testing to the state in the first half of 2022 and another 100 in the second half.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

