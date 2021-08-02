Three orientation and registration sessions have been arranged for residents interested in bowhunting deer on designated city property. The sessions are free.
Sessions will be held at 3 and 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St. These sessions are the only times when city hunting permits will be issued.
The program is designed to help reduce the increasing urban deer population, prompted in part by the number of vehicle accidents involving deer.
Register for an orientation session online at the Parks and Recreation website. Those who register can get a permit after completing orientation.
People who participated in the 2020 classes already have permits that are good for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. City permits from 2019 have expired.
Hunters who obtained their permits in 2019 or before must register for the 2021-2022 hunting season.
Bowhunting will be permitted Sept. 15 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 24 through Jan. 15.
Since it began in 2004, the city's deer management program has averaged more than 250 hunters per year. Further details about the program are posted at CoMo.gov (search bowhunting). For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460.