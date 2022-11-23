Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting Dec. 1 to discuss proposals for slowing down traffic on Northland Drive.

The open house meeting is set to take place between 6 and 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Representatives from the department have been asked to present design proposals to participating residents for review and comments, according to a news release from the city.

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

