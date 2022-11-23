Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting Dec. 1 to discuss proposals for slowing down traffic on Northland Drive.
The open house meeting is set to take place between 6 and 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Representatives from the department have been asked to present design proposals to participating residents for review and comments, according to a news release from the city.
Northland Drive is located near the Bear Creek Trail in a largely residential area. The department proposed a traffic calming project on Northland Drive as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management program.
It aims to “create more livable neighborhood streets” by installing traffic calming devices on streets where speeding is a concern, according to its webpage. The project has a buget of $30,000.
Northland Drive was ranked seven out of 111 roads on a priority list for installing traffic calming devices, according to the program’s 2021 scoresheet. Although the posted speed limit on the drive is 30 mph, 85% of all vehicles are observed to travel at 49 mph when there are no traffic jams.
Department spokesperson John Ogan said he has asked department staff to upload the proposed solutions on the project webpage.
He added that devices aimed at reducing speed “may be more appropriate,” because the 85th percentile speed in this case is higher than 33 mph. These devices include speed humps, traffic circles and chokers that will narrow the road.
“So at the meeting, traffic engineers will present some of these options to the community to see what their support’s for,” Ogan said.