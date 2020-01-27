The city of Columbia is offering three upcoming training programs for volunteers interested in participating in service projects in local parks.
The first program will be the Columbia Aquatic Restoration Project to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Feb 6. Volunteers are expected to attend both nights and will use their training to complete service projects along local streams, ponds and rain gardens on weekend mornings. The project is designed to implement an aquatic and shoreline management program in the city.
Adopt-a-Trail training will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and will include caring for a quarter-mile section of a local trail in order to remove litter and to establish new plants.
Volunteers interested in the TreeKeepers program can attend a one-day academy to be held on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14. The training includes tree identification, pruning and planting. Volunteers can plan to commit to assisting with tree projects in local parks.
All three programs will be hosted at the Columbia Parks Management Center, 1507 Business Loop 70 West. Those interested in participating can call Volunteer Programs at 573-874-7499 or email volunteer@CoMo.gov.