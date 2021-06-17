The city would like to hear residents' comments regarding a potential sidewalk project on the west side of North Stadium Boulevard. The project would fill in sidewalk gaps from the Stadium overpass of Interstate 70 to the Break Time gas station at the corner of North Stadium Boulevard and Cottle Drive.
Public comment can be made online from June 21 to July 2 by completing the Interested Parties Comment Form. Residents may review preliminary plans and contact Public Works Department staff with questions and comments during this time.
The budget is set at $352,000 that would come from the 2015 Capital Improvement Program sales tax.
The proposed sidewalk project will provide connectivity for Columbia Independent School, the Four Winds Villages and the Valley View Garden subdivision, according to the city's website.
Part of the proposal is that the existing sidewalk will be evaluated for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Sidewalk panels or curb ramps that do not comply will be repaired. Finally, the pedestrian crossings at I-70 Drive Northwest and Primrose Drive will be improved.