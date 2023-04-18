Organizations that think they can put to work some of the $1.6 million the city of Columbia anticipates receiving from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in fiscal 2024 can submit applications for the money beginning Wednesday.
The city expects to get about $1 million from HUD's Community Development Block Grant program and $600,000 from the agency's HOME program for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. It also plans to carry over $820,000 in CDBG money and $370,000 in left over HOME money, meaning a total of nearly $2.8 million will be available during the fiscal year.