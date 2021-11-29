The City of Columbia published a request for plans of a comprehensive homeless services center Monday afternoon, nearly two months after deciding to move forward with using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the center.
At a pre-council meeting on Oct. 4, city council decided to allocate half of the $25 million in ARPA funds towards four key issues in the community: homelessness, mental health, workforce development, and community violence.
Council determined it would use the request for proposal process to determine how to address those needs, who would carry out such approaches and how much it would cost. This is the first proposal posted.
Individuals or a collaboration of nonprofits in the community can submit a plan for how they would carry out the comprehensive homeless services center, including what services they would provide, how it will be managed, facilities designs/locations, financial plans and an analysis of feasibility.
As reported by the Missourian Sunday, community leaders have already started preparing plans to submit. One of those plans is the Opportunity Campus by the Voluntary Action Center, which would be a collaboration of nonprofits across town.
In addition, the request for proposal specifies key things that plans must include for the center:
Emergency Shelter
- congregate-type
- minimum 75 beds
- gender-separate sleeping areas
- year-round operations are preferred; at minimum, the shelter would be open from December 1-March 31.
- the intake policy should be “low-barrier” to provide shelter to individuals who may otherwise be deterred from staying in a shelter by admission requirements or a sense of feeling unwelcome.
Homeless Drop-In Center
- operates year-round
- preferably 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; minimum Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-noon
- must include restroom, showers, mail service, telephone, computer/internet access, and lockers for personal belongings
Meal Service (aka “soup kitchen”)
- evening meal at minimum
- 7 days/week
Non-Congregate Transitional Housing
- private sleeping rooms as part of a single facility or in scattered sites
- low barrier, but some requirements are permissible
- supportive services required (case management at minimum)
Permanent Supportive Housing
- individual, subsidized housing units
- supportive services required (case management at minimum)
- must demonstrate a funding mechanism (i.e., project-based vouchers)
Supportive Services
- At a minimum, case management must be provided in conjunction with other components of the center.
Other desired services include but are not limited to:
Nonprofit organizations have until Jan. 7 to submit their plans. More information and how to submit proposals can be found on the city website.