The City of Columbia published a request for planning for comprehensive homeless services Monday afternoon.
Individuals or a collaboration of nonprofits in the community can submit a plan for how they would carry out comprehensive homeless services, including what services they would provide, how they will be managed, potential facilities designs/locations, financial plans and an analysis of feasibility.
As reported by the Missourian Sunday, community leaders have already started preparing plans to submit. One of those plans is the Opportunity Campus by the Voluntary Action Center, which would be a collaboration of nonprofits across town.
In addition, the request for proposal specifies key things that plans must include:
Emergency Shelter
- congregate-type
- minimum 75 beds
- gender-separate sleeping areas
- year-round operations are preferred; at minimum, the shelter would be open from December 1-March 31.
- the intake policy should be “low-barrier” to provide shelter to individuals who may otherwise be deterred from staying in a shelter by admission requirements or a sense of feeling unwelcome.
Homeless Drop-In Center
- operates year-round
- preferably 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; minimum Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-noon
- must include restroom, showers, mail service, telephone, computer/internet access, and lockers for personal belongings
Meal Service (aka “soup kitchen”)
- evening meal at minimum
- 7 days/week
Non-Congregate Transitional Housing
- private sleeping rooms as part of a single facility or in scattered sites
- low barrier, but some requirements are permissible
- supportive services required (case management at minimum)
Permanent Supportive Housing
- individual, subsidized housing units
- supportive services required (case management at minimum)
- must demonstrate a funding mechanism (i.e., project-based vouchers)
Supportive Services
- At a minimum, case management must be provided in conjunction with other components of the center.
Other desired services include but are not limited to:
- provision of basic needs items
- homeless prevention and rapid rehousing (rent and utility assistance)
- street outreach
- mental health care, including substance use disorder treatment
- health care
- adult literacy
- employment readiness and support
- vocational training
- peer support
Nonprofit organizations have until 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to submit their proposals. More information and how to submit proposals can be found on the city website.