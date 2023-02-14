Columbians who have ideas about how the city should regulate short-term rentals can now complete an online survey.
The commission and council have been wrestling with short-term rental regulations for years and in 2020 abandoned work on a complicated set of rules that neither was satisfied with. The commission took up the challenge again in May 2021 and has had numerous work sessions in an attempt to develop a simpler ordinance that accomplishes the goals of encouraging affordable housing and protecting neighborhoods while allowing homeowners to gain extra income.
The new proposal divides short-term rentals into three tiers:
- Tier 1 includes properties primarily used as a principal residence and offered for short-term rentals 30 days or less per year.
- Tier 2 includes those used as a primary or secondary residence by owners and offered as a short-term rental for up to 120 days per year. These would face more restrictions than Tier 1 properties and would require conditional use permits in residential zoning districts.
- Tier 3 includes properties used as short-term rentals for more than 120 days per year. These would be prohibited in residential zoning districts because they are considered commercial uses.
The online survey will remain available through March 24. Those with questions can contact Development Services Manager Patrick Zenner at Patrick.Zenner@CoMo.gov or 573-874-7239.