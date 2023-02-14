Columbians who have ideas about how the city should regulate short-term rentals can now complete an online survey.

The city's Community Development Department has posted the survey at beheard.como.gov/short-term-rentals. The web page includes links to background information about efforts to develop rules for short-term rentals such as those offered through AirBnB and Vrbo. Those include a draft of the latest proposed regulations and a recent report from the Planning and Zoning Commission about the work it's done on the subject over the past two years.

  I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections.

