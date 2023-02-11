Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
Residents say lots of people walk the area despite the lack of a sidewalk. Sylvia Brown, who lives along the north side of St. Charles Road, said it would be nice if the city would build a sidewalk.
City officials agree and have a plan to spend nearly $670,000 to do so. The City Council in January authorized City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to apply for federal Transportation Alternatives Program money through the Missouri Department of Transportation to help cover the cost. The grant, if approved, would provide 64% of the funding. The city's match would be about $241,000, according to a staff memo to the council.
Allison Anderson, engineering supervisor for the Public Works Department, said that since the grant would be in addition to a previous grant, it is unclear whether the city will get it. Decisions are scheduled to come March 15. If the application fails, she said, the city will try again next year.
Conceptual plans for the project call for an 8-foot-wide sidewalk from the Clark Lane roundabout to Pine Oak Boulevard, with a 3-foot green space between the sidewalk and the curb. Between Pine Oak and Demaret Drive, the sidewalk would be built at the back of the curb.
Plans also call for a pedestrian crossing with a flashing beacon at Golf Boulevard, and for rebuilding residential driveways affected by the project.
The sidewalk would connect residents to businesses along Clark Lane as well as to Battle High School.