Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.

Residents say lots of people walk the area despite the lack of a sidewalk. Sylvia Brown, who lives along the north side of St. Charles Road, said it would be nice if the city would build a sidewalk.

