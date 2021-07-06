Columbia’s Public Works Department is opening an online public comment period Monday about a new fire station to be built on Scott Boulevard.
From July 12 to 23, residents can review the plans for the project, ask questions of Public Works staff and fill out a comment form. The fire station will be built on Scott Boulevard near Route K.
“A new fire station in this area will more evenly allocate our resources to a growing segment of our community and have a positive impact on overall response times,” said Columbia Fire Chief Andy Woody .
In September, the Columbia City Council approved $347,000 for the purchase of land at 6909 Scott Blvd. for Fire Station 11. The $2.5 million project is now in the preliminary design phase.
Plans include a 10,000 square-foot building with three apparatus bays,; training and exercise areas; work, sleeping and living areas for the crew; and a police substation.
Funding for this project will come from the 2015 quarter-cent Capital Improvement Program sales tax.
A 2018 report by the Columbia Fire Department concluded that a fire station in the southwest area of the city would have the most impact on emergency response times. A fire station there would directly impact 182 emergency response calls, according to the report.
Construction on Fire Station 11 was planned to start in November and last for 12 months, but the project was delayed.
“That was our hope at the time,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer. “And COVID and other things have created a bit of a delay.”
Fraizer said the city hoped to break ground by fall, after getting public comments about the project.
A completed comment form may be submitted via email at pubw@CoMo.gov with the subject line “Fire Station 11” or mailed to the Public Works Department, 701 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201.
Columbia Public Works staff can be contacted by phone at 573-874-2489 or email.