The city of Columbia Public Works Department is looking for public feedback on the Fourth Street and Broadway Pedestrian Crossing Project.
The estimated $230,000 budget would be funded through the 1/4-cent Capital Improvement sales tax.This project would add a crosswalk striping, two sidewalk ramps and landings that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a raised pedestrian island, painted crosswalk markings, pedestrian flashing, beacons another sidewalk section, two curb bump-outs with tree planters and a stormwater filtration system.
There would be readjustments to permeable pavement and lane and striping on the north side of Broadway, and the westbound traffic lanes on Broadway between Fourth and Fifth streets would be reduced to a single lane.
The online comment period will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
During this time, a public comment form can be filled out and emailed to pubw@CoMO.gov or mailed to the Public Works Department’s address at 701 E. Broadway. Include “Fourth Street and Broadway” in the subject line when submitting online.
Check the Public Works website for more information.